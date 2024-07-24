RPD: Man attempts carjacking with knife, gets away

Police investigate armed carjacking at Genesee Park Blvd and Brooks Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man told News10NBC that a person jumped into his car Wednesday and put a knife to his throat — and tried to carjack other vehicles in the area.

Rochester Police confirmed the attempted carjacking and said the suspect remains at large two hours after the attempt.

It happened at 3 p.m. in the area of Genesee Park Boulevard and Brooks Avenue. Witnesses said the suspect was trying to get into other vehicles.

A 21-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger said they were stopped at a red light when the suspect suddenly entered their back seat holding a knife.

“I was picking my brother up from work and as I was stopped at this light right here, somebody went and walked across the street — and I just thought normal day, he’s trying to cross the street — and he ended up hopping in the back of my car and putting a knife to my throat,” said Thaddeus Powell, 21. “I assumed it was like a hijack so I just hopped out the car; my brother hopped out of the car with me where we are now. And then the dude was just sitting in the car just trying to hop to the front of the seat, take over the car, but I have my key and my phone, so I’m good.”

Police say the suspect also got out of the car and ran away; the car rolled across the intersection and came to rest against a utility pole. Police and Powell told News10NBC the suspect tried to get into other vehicles but couldn’t. He was able to get away, though.

Neither Powell nor his brother was injured, and the vehicle was returned with minimal damage. Police aare asking anyone with information to call 911.