RPD: Man caught dancing in car while holding illegal gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after Rochester Police say he was dancing in his car with an illegal gun in his hand.

RPD arrested Chaz Legg, 35, on Wednesday night. Officers say they were in an unmarked car crossing the Bausch Street Bridge when they saw the man dancing with the gun in a Cadillac.

RPD and New York State Police stopped the man as he was entering a store on St. Paul Street near Clifford Avenue. They say he had a loaded .40 caliber handgun on him.

Legg was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He will be arraigned on Thursday.