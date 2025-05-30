RPD: Man faces charges for shooting on Augustine Street involving 18-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police have arrested a 19-year-old man they say was involved in a shooting on Augustine Street that left an 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries.

On May 10, police say they reported to the area of Augustine Street and Dove Street for a report of a person possibly shot. They also say while responding, they found out the victim was being brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section’s Non-fatal Shooting Team found that 19-year-old Reginald Sampson robbed and shot the victim during a suspected marijuana transaction, according to police.

Police say members of the Tactical Unit apprehended Sampson during a traffic stop on Chestnut Street, where he was a passenger of a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Taneihja McKnight. They say during this stop, they recovered a loaded ghost gun, which resulted in Sampson and McKnight being brought to the Monroe County Jail.

Sampson is charged with attempted murder in the second-degree, robbery in the first-degree,

criminal use of a firearm in the first-degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree, and grand larceny in the fourth-degree for the shooting on May 10.

Both Sampson and McKnight are charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees, and criminal possession of a firearm for having a ghost gun.

Here is a photo of the gun recovered by police: