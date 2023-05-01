RPD: Man points machete at officers at apartment on Mount Hope Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was taken into custody after Rochester Police say he pointed a machete at officers on Sunday night. RPD was able to de-escalate the situation before anyone got hurt.

RPD officers responded to Hamilton Apartments on Mount Hope Avenue just after 6 p.m. after getting reports of an argument involving weapons. Officers spoke with someone outside the apartment who said she wanted to get her belongings from inside.

RPD said that, seconds after officers entered the apartment, 64-year-old Carlos Diaz threatened them with a machete that he grabbed from on top of the refrigerator.

Diaz is charged with two counts of menacing a police officer. After he was taken into custody, he was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.