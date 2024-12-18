RPD: Man punches officer at Delta Sonic after luring police with false report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man called 911 to falsely report a robbery, then punched the officer who responded multiple times.

Brandon Volpe, 37, is charged with assault and falsely reporting an incident. Officers responded to the Delta Sonic on West Ridge Road around 4 p.m. on Tuesday after getting the call and quickly determined that there was no robbery.

RPD says Volpe walked up to an officer in the parking lot to ask a question, then began punching the officer in the face, unprovoked. According to RPD, he continued to punch the officer until he was arrested.

While investigating, RPD called the phone number that had reported the robbery. Police say that’s when Volpe’s phone began to ring.