RPD: Man robbed at gunpoint, suspect drives off in victim’s car

ROCHESTER,N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after they say a man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday.

Police say they responded to the area of 42 Ridgeway Avenue for reports of a gun-point robbery. Officers spoke with a 48-year-old Rochester man who said he pulled over to the side of the road to make a phone call. The man told police a man then walked up to his window and pointed a handgun at him demanding he get out of his car.

Officials say the suspect drove away in the victims car and the victim walked to a gas station nearby to call 911.

Police describe the suspect as a black man wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a dark facemask. Police believe he is around 5’6″ and 120 pounds. Officers say the suspect was with two woman who also got in the car with the suspect.

No suspects are in custody.

Police say anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.