RPD: Man shot and killed after answering knock at his front door on Shelter Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One man is dead after being shot answering a knock at his door Sunday morning.

The Rochester Police Department is investigating the murder of a 22-year-old Rochester man.

Police say they were called to Shelter Street, in between Main and Lloyd streets, at 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. Officials say the victim heard a knock at his door and answered. After opening his front door, he was shot multiple times.

The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital, and pronounced dead at 6 a.m.

Police say there was only one other person in the home during the shooting- a 12-year-old child. The child was sleeping when shots fired, as is not injured.

Police currently have no suspects in custody, and have not determined a motive behind the murder.

The Major Crimes Unit is continuing this investigation, and are asking anyone with information to call 911.