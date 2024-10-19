RPD: Man shot in his car on Walton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after being shot in his car in the city.

Rochester Police found the man on South Avenue at around 10 p.m. Friday, with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, and police say his injuries, though serious, are not life-threatening.

According to police, the shooting actually happened a block away from where the man was found, on Walton Street near Alexander Street. Police said the victim was seated in his parked vehicle on Walton Street when at least one person approached the vehicle and opened fire. The victim tried to drive away but hit a parked, unoccupied car in front of him, then ran to South Avenue to call 911.

Nobody is yet in custody, and police are asking anyone with information to call 911.