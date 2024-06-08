RPD: Man stabbed and vehicle reported stolen on South Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers are investigating an assault and apparent vehicle theft on South Avenue.

Rochester Police responded to South Avenue — near the Route 490 ramp — for the report of a robbery just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A 23-year-old Ontario County resident said he had just been assaulted and stabbed by a group of teenagers who stole his vehicle and left in it. Police said he had a minor cut to the lower body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area for the stolen vehicle but haven’t found it, and they are investigating what led up to the assault. Anyone with information should call 911.