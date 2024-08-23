RPD: Man stabbed in a robbery; in ‘critical but stable’ condition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed in a robbery.

The Rochester Police Department says a man with a stab wound walked into Rochester General Hospital at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. At the same time, officers were sent to the area of North Goodman Street near Central Park for reports of a robbery.

Police say the man is in “critical but stable” condition.

One suspect is in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.