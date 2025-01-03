RPD: Man tries to drive off in stolen car as officer was inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An Irondequoit man is facing charges after Rochester Police say he tried to drive off in a stolen car as an officer was partially inside.

It happened around Dewey Avenue and Glendale Street. The RPD officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a suspected stolen vehicle parked at the intersection and approached it. RPD says that’s when a 38-year-old man got into the driver’s seat.

The officer tried to turn the car off but the man put the car in drive. RPD says the car traveled about 75 feet with the officer inside before the officer managed to put it in park. The officer wasn’t injured.

The man is charged with assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment, and possession of stolen property. His passenger, a 32-year-old Canandaigua woman, was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and outstanding warrants.