RPD: Man turns himself in for murder on Manor Parkway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police said they have arrested a man in connection to the murder that occurred on Manor Parkway Sunday.

According to police, on March 9, 35-year-old Jemell Allen was at his home on Manor Parkway with friends and family, which includes the suspect, 53-year-old Michael Buie.

Police said Allen and Buie began arguing, which ended in Buie shooting Allen in the back of the head. On March 12, police said Buie turned himself into the Public Safety Building alongside an attorney.

Buie was charged with murder in the second-degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degrees.

His criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree charge is due to the fact Buie has two prior convictions, one of them being in Federal Court for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Buie’s arraignment is set for Thursday in Rochester City Court.