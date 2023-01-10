RPD: Man found injured at Tops parking lot over 7 hours after he was shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a man was shot in the lower body on Monday night and wasn’t taken to the hospital until early next morning, more than 7 hours later. He is expected to survive.

RPD officers responded to the parking lot of Tops on North Clinton Avenue around 4:20 a.m. after getting a report of someone with a gunshot wound. The 27-year-old victim told officers he was shot the previous night on North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street. He was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment.

“It is unknown why the victim waited as long as he did to report this to Police and seek medical attention,” a statement from RPD said.

RPD said they found evidence of gunfire on North Clinton Avenue that night around 8:45 p.m. but find any victims. Police found an empty building struck with gunfire and people reported hearing gunshots.

Police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.