RPD: Man with suspended license found with stolen gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they found a stolen gun on a man when they were taking him into custody for driving on a suspended license on Friday morning.

Antonio Mathis, 42, is charged criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

RPD pulled Mathis over just before 2 a.m. on Central Park near Fourth Street for traffic violations. Officers say they found him with a loaded .380 caliber handgun that was reported stolen from Greece.

Mathis is prohibited from carrying a gun because he was previously convicted of criminal possession of a weapon. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.