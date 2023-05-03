Denny Wright will be honored as NYS Police Officer of the Year on Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright will be awarded the Medal of Valor and the 2019 New York State Police Officer of the Year award on Wednesday. You can watch the award ceremony at 10 a.m. here.

The award was supposed to be given out in 2020 but was postponed during the pandemic. Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will present the award.

Officer Wright responded to a domestic call on Peck Street in October of 2019 where he was repeatedly stabbed in the face which blinded him. News10NBC spoke with Wright in June 2022, when the man who stabbed him, Keith Williams, was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for attempted murder and assault on a police officer.

“I can close a door on this part of my life. There is a consequence that that man will have to pay and now I can move forward from here,” Wright said.

On Tuesday, Wright received the Henry H. Jensen Award from Rochester Rotary. Wright was also honored as New York’s Police Officer of the Year in 2021. He was the first RPD officer to receive the award. Wright also received the Medal of Valor and a Purple Heart that year.