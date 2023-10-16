Pickup truck crashes into police car after running red light

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police said at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was involved in a crash on East Main Street and Birch Crescent.

The officer was driving a police car east on East Main Street, going through the intersection of Birch Crescent. A pickup truck was driving from Birch Crescent and attempting to turn left (westbound) onto East Main Street and ran a red light, causing a crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was a 72-year-old woman from out of state with a nine year-old passenger, both were not injured. The officer was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck was issued a traffic ticket for running the red light.