RPD will speak at 6 a.m. after officer was dragged by car and shoots suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an officer shot a suspect after the officer was dragged by a car outside a gas station on Thursday just before midnight. RPD will speak about the incident at 6 a.m. Once it starts, you can watch it live here.

Both the man shot and the officer were taken to Strong Hospital. The man shot arrived by ambulance and is in stable condition. The officer was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD says the incident started when an officer responded outside a gas station at the intersection of Culver Road and University Avenue.

Police say there was an altercation between the officer and a man inside a car. After being dragged by the car, the officer shot the suspect at least once in the upper body.

According to RPD, after being hit, the suspect drove away from police and eventually stopped around Atlantic Avenue to Anderson Avenue.

“We’re looking for any witness, any video, our technicians are out processing evidence to fully determine exactly what occurred here so we can work forward in determining what occurred here so we can work forward and, lack of a better term, investigate and figure out what’s going on here,” said Rochester Police Lt. Greg Bello.

RPD has not said if the suspect fired any shots.