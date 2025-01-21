RPD officer suspended; Charged with harassment, sex abuse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester Police officer was suspended with pay after he was arrested in Greece on January 7 and charged with harassment and sexual abuse.

Civil service rules dictate that the employee is suspended with pay until the legal case is settled.

Greece Police say around October 31, Officer Nicholas Romeo had sexual contact with another adult without that person’s consent.

Romeo is a 19-year veteran of the Rochester Police Department and the department is conducting an internal investigation.

He will be back in court on Feb. 4.