RPD officer taken away by ambulance during investigation at intersection

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester Police officer was taken away by ambulance after multiple officers responded to the intersection of Norton and Hollenbeck streets overnight.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw officers shut down the intersection around midnight and saw emergency responders taking the officer away.

Our photojournalist says he heard gunshots and saw officers with long guns. He also saw police order people to leave their homes as a precaution.

We’re working to learn about the officer’s condition and what prompted the investigation. RPD said it will release more details later today.