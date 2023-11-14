RPD: Officer taken to hospital after intoxicated driver crashes into police car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A crash on Dewey Avenue on Tuesday morning sent a Rochester Police officer to the hospital. He is recovering from a small cut on his head.

RPD says the officer was traveling on Dewey Avenue when another car on Ravine Avenue pulled in front of the officer’s car around the intersection, causing the crash.

According to RPD, the other driver is from Irondequoit. Officers arrested him and charged him with driving while intoxicated.