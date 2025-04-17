RPD officers apply tourniquet to stab victim on North Clinton Avenue

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after being stabbed on North Clinton Avenue near Hoeltzer Street on Wednesday night.

Rochester Police officers applied a tourniquet to the man after finding him stabbed in the lower body around 7:30 p.m. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive.

RPD says the stabbing may have been the result of an argument that turned violent. Police say the victim isn’t being cooperative and hasn’t provided officers with his name and date of birth.

No one is in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.