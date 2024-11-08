Man found injured on Mount Hope Avenue after robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after finding a man injured on Mount Hope Avenue after a gunpoint robbery in a different area of the city.

Officers responded to Mount Hope Avenue near Alexander Street after found a man with cuts to his upper body. The man told officers that he was robbed about a mile away, on Flint and Seward streets, around 11 p.m. He was taken to Strong Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say they’re not sure what kind of object caused the cuts. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw more than a dozen officers on Mount Hope Avenue and saw an ambulance take the man away.

RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.