RPD: Parolee accused of dragging officer with car stole two packs of beer and had six outstanding warrants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police have released the name of the man accused of dragging an officer across a convenience store parking lot last week with a stolen car.

James Brumfield, 33, allegedly showed up at the Mobile-Mart on Culver Road just before midnight on Dec. 29 in a stolen Hyundai Sonata.

Brumfield, police say, took two 18-packs of Budweiser and left without paying for them. At the same time, police say an officer was walking into the store – and was alerted to the theft.

The officer, whose name has not been released, approached Brumfield, opened the driver’s side door, and ordered him out, according to RPD. Brumfield allegedly put the vehicle in drive and accelerated.

The officer became stuck between the door and frame, and was dragged across the parking lot, firing his gun once and hitting Brumfield in the upper body.

The officer was thrown from the vehicle and had multiple abrasions.

Police say Brumfield fled in the car, eventually stopping near Anderson and Atlantic avenues. Officers arrived and have him first aid until an ambulance took him to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The Sonata was reported stolen from East Main Street near Gibbs Street on Dec. 19. Police say Brumfield had six outstanding warrants from different jurisdictions in the area for petit larceny, grand larceny, and missing court dates.

Brumfield has been charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned in Rochester City Court on Tuesday.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Brumfield was on probation for a 2019 drug conviction.

On Nov. 15, 2022, he was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, and false personation. On Oct. 5, 2022 he was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. On April 29, 2022, he was charged with petit larceny, resisting arrest, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Greece. On Oct. 13, 2022, he was also arrested for petit larceny in Greece.