RPD: Parolee charged with burglarizing six homes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee was charged with six burglaries that happened this December and January on the city’s east side.

Rochester Police say they identified 26-year-old Jamal Birden as the suspect using the GPS monitor he’s required to wear and using video posted on a neighborhood social media app.

Officers say they responded to a burglary at a home on Canterbury Street on January 10 and discovered that Birden was there earlier according to his GPS monitor. Officers went to Birden’s home on Grand Avenue, searched the place, and took him into custody.

According to RPD, investigators found evidence while searching the home that linked Birden to the six burglaries.

Birden was taken to Monroe County Jail. He was on parole for a 2016 conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He is facing charges for burglarizing homes in these locations: