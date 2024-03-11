RPD: Parolee charged with killing man outside bar in 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man already in prison is now charged with a murder that happened in Rochester in 2021.

Rochester Police say 33-year-old Jose Acevedo shot and killed Sean Semprie in the parking lot of the former Black Bear Pub on West Ridge Road on Nov. 13, 2021.

Police say he shot the 29-year-old in the head at point-blank range.

At the time of the murder, Acevedo was on parole for a robbery and assault conviction.

Police say the two men knew each other.

Last July, he pleaded guilty to an unrelated gun charge.

He’s been in Attica Prison since December serving a five-year sentence.