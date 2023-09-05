RPD: Parolee found with shotgun after crashing car into tree

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A parolee is facing weapons charges after Rochester Police say he crashed his car into a tree on Tuesday morning.

Officers say Maalique Milford, 27 of Rochester, had a shotgun with him, which he is forbidden from possessing because a felony burglary conviction.

RPD spotted a car violating traffic laws around 1:30 a.m. Officers tried to stop the car but it drove off the road and crashed into a tree. RPD says that officers caught Milford, the only person inside the car, after he ran away. Officers say they found a shotgun and ammunition during the investigation.

Milford is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He was given an appearance ticket. No one was injured.