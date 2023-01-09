RPD partners with United Christian Leadership Ministry to promote information sharing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced on Monday that the City of Rochester has entered into a partnership with United Christian Leadership Ministry.

You might remember that UCLM is the group in support of the city purchasing software to identify police misconduct.

This partnership between UCLM and Rochester Police is an effort to promote information sharing with the RPD’s body worn camera program.

The mayor and UCLM signed an agreement that outlines the terms of the partnership. Under the agreement, the RPD will provide UCLM with quick access to public information with a specific focus on the body worn camera program.