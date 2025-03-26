RPD: Person dies after being hit by vehicle in the area of North Winton Road and Hillside Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers said a female has died after they were hit by a Suburban on Hillside Avenue near North Winton Road in Rochester Wednesday.

Police said on Wednesday at around 4:00 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of North Winton Road and Hillside Avenue for a report of a motor vehicle accident and a person hit. Upon arrival, police said they were able to locate the victim, who was in critical condition.

Emergency personnel and police gave aid to the victim and quickly transported them to Strong Memorial Hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead, according to police. They also said the driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation and have not identified the victim.