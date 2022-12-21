RPD: Person dies after crashing vehicle into tree on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say the driver of a vehicle died after crashing into a tree on Wednesday morning on Norton Street near Kilmar Street.

Officers responded just before 2 a.m. and found a vehicle engulfed in flames. They say the driver died inside the vehicle and was the only person inside.

RPD is investigating the crash. They believe the vehicle was traveling westbound on Norton Street when it left the roadway. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.