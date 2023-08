ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have a person in custody after a chase that ended around Dr. Samuel Mcree Way and Ford Street on Saturday.

Officers say they were chasing a car stolen at gunpoint on West Broad Street earlier that morning. The chase began around 2:45 a.m. on Bartlett Street and ended when the car hit a fence.

Officers say they caught the driver after a short foot chase. Charges are pending.