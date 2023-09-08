RPD: Person points gun at school security guard on Barrington Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for whomever pointed a gun at a school security guard on Thursday afternoon outside school grounds.

Officers responded to the Francis Parker School No. 23 on Barrington Street around 2 p.m. They learned that the security guard was helping to control traffic when a vehicle attempted to drive around a school bus.

The security guard stopped the driver and tried to direct the vehicle away from the bus. RPD says that’s when the driver pulled out a gun at the security guard, then drove off. RPD says no students nearby were in danger. RPD says it’s collaborating with RCSD to identify the driver.