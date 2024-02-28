RPD: Person suspected of firing shots into home steals Lyft driver’s car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a Lyft driver had his car stolen on Tuesday night by a person suspected of firing shots into to a home.

The car theft and gunfire both happened at Joseph Avenue and Kelly Street on the city’s north side around 11:30 p.m. Officers say the victim, 28, was picking someone up when he saw someone fire bullets into a home. According to RPD, that suspect approached him, demanded his car, and drove off with it.

The gunfire didn’t hit anyone but four people, including a 12-year-old and 13-year-old child were home at the time. RPD still haven’t found the stolen vehicle and is asking anyone with information to call 911.