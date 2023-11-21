RPD recovers seven guns, cocaine, and fentanyl after investigation into shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they’ve recovered seven illegal guns, two kilograms of cocaine, and one kilogram of fentanyl from a house after an investigation into an October shooting. Four people are facing charges, including one for attempted murder, following the investigation.

RPD began investigating on Oct. 22 after getting reports of a gunshot victim taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private car. Officers determined that the victim was shot inside the King and Queen Cantina bar on North Goodman Street.

RPD says that security escorted 39-year old Wilfredo Cruz-Rivera out of the bar but he returned and fired multiple shots at the security guards. One of the guards was shot in the upper body and seriously injured.

After weeks of investigating, RPD arrested Cruz-Rivera while he was leaving a house on Adams Street on Monday. Officers say he had a loaded handgun. The SWAT team searched the house and took three more men into custody after they found the illegal guns, drugs, and a large amount of cash. Five of the seven guns recovered were loaded, according to RPD. All four men were taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Cruz-Rivera is charged with attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting inside the bar. He is also charged with multiple other counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance for the items found in the home.

The other people arrested — 30-year-old Jordan Boards, 33-year-old Julio Cruz, and 51-year-old Damar Hughes — are also charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.