RPD recovers three cars, two from other areas, on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y.- Three cars: One from Brighton, one from the city of Rochester, and one from Greece, were found by Rochester Police on Saturday morning.

At 8:12 a.m. they recovered a stolen Kia on Glenwood Avenue by Tacoma Park. The car was stolen from Brighton.

At 8:21a.m. RPD responded to a crash at Birr Street and Raines Park. They said the car hit a sign, where the occupants ran from the scene. The car was not reported stolen at the time of the recovery, but the owner has since reported that it was stolen from the city.

At 9:45 a.m. RPD recovered a stolen Hyundai on Santee Street by Emerson Park. The car was stolen from Greece.

No suspects are in custody for any of the thefts.