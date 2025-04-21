RPD releases name of motorcyclist who died in Lake Avenue crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have released the name of the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue over a week ago.

Glen Sutton III, a 20-year-old Ontario resident, died at the scene of the crash on Sunday, April 13. Another motorcyclist, also a man in his 20s, remains at Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Rochester Police say the crash happened when a car was turning left into a parking lot and hit two motorcycles heading in the opposite direction. The two people in the car were also taken to the hospital. The community held a vigil and balloon release on Sunday in memory of Glen Sutton at the parking lot.

No charges have been filed. RPD is still investigating the crash and is asking anyone with information or video to call 911.