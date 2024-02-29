RPD: Residents in South Wedge wake up to burglar inside home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 19-year-old is accused of breaking into a home in the South Wedge on Thursday morning.

Rochester Police say that residents of a house on Gregory Street woke up to Nasib Mohamad taking their things. According to RPD, the residents pushed Mohamad out of the house and then called police.

Officers say they received calls that Mohamad also tried to break into other houses in the area. With the help of the K9 unit, police found him on Mount Vernon Avenue. Mohamad is charged with burglary and petit larceny.