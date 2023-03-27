RPD says two teens were arrested for assaulting and robbing two others

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two teens are in police custody Sunday night after allegedly assaulting two other teenagers and stealing from them.

Rochester police responded to Pierpont Street around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Two 14-year-old boys told police that they were assaulted and robbed. They had minor injuries, and one of them was taken to the hospital as a precaution for a head injury.

Officers found two suspects, a 15 and 16-year-old boy.

Police are still investigating, and asking anyone with information to call 911.

