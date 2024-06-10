Police search for two suspects who robbed man at gunpoint on West Main Street

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say there was a robbery on West Main Street, by Reynolds Street, at 2:24 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim was a 63-year-old man from the city who said that while he was standing on the sidewalk, an unknown suspect approached him with a gun, and took things out of his pockets. The victim tried to get his property back, but a second suspect came and helped with the robbery.

Both suspects left the area in a white Hyundai Tucson going southbound on Reynolds Street.

The victim was not hurt and police are still looking for the suspects.