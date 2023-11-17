RPD searching for four missing children

ROCHESTER, N.Y — The Rochester Police Department and Monroe County Child Protective Services are searching for four missing children — 13-year-old Amiyan Green, 8-year-old Carter Stupia, 4-year-old Caleb Stupia, and 4-year-old Christian Stupia.

Police explain the children are siblings and are believed to be missing from homes on Montrose Street and Clay Avenue.

Police believe the children are with their mother, 30-year-old Christina Stupia, and are potentially in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.