RPD: Several loaded weapons left behind from traffic stop

Several weapons recovered after RPD traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Several loaded weapons were left behind from a traffic stop in Rochester.

Rochester Police say officers were trying to pull over a car on North Street last month. The vehicle pulled into a driveway, and the three people inside ran away.

Police said they found two loaded “ghost” guns with extended magazines along with a loaded AR-15 style rifle with a drum magazine.

The three suspects eventually all were tracked down. The last one was found Tuesday on Dewey Avenue. An 18-year-old and two 23-year-olds are all facing gun charges.