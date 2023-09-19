RPD: Six guns seized from home that operated unlicensed bar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they found six loaded guns inside home on North Clinton Avenue early Saturday morning. Officers say there was gunfire inside that home while it was operating an unlicensed bar.

RPD first responded to the home on North Clinton Avenue near Rauber Street around 11:30 p.m. on Friday after getting complaints about an after-hours party. Officers say they heard loud music and saw multiple illegally parked cars.

According to RPD, the property owner refused to turn the music down and claimed there was a birthday party inside. The owner recieved a municipal code citation for violating a city noise ordinance and several cars got parking tickets.

Three hours later, RPD returned to the home after getting reports of shot fired. Officers saw people running and found multiple guns, along with a large quantity of narcotics, inside the home. No one was hit by the gunfire.

A Rochester Law Department investigation found that the house was operating a bar and club without a license and issued an emergency closure order. A criminal investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or email RPDTipline@CityofRochester.gov