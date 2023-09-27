RPD: Six children in custody after robbery leads to chase with stolen Hyundai

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say six children were taken into custody after a chase with a stolen Hyundai ended on the city’s southwest side.

It all started around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday when officers responded to a robbery around St. Paul and East Main streets. Two victims told officers that a group of suspects threatened them with a hammer, robbed them of property, and fled in a car.

Soon, RPD spotted the car believed to have been used in the robbery. That led to a chase through the east and west sides of Rochester. The chase ended on Bartlett Street off Jefferson Avenue when the car went over spike strips.

Six city residents, ranging from ages 12 to 17, were taken into custody after several foot chases. Officers determined that the car was a Hyundai Elantra stolen from the city’s north side earlier that night.

No one was injured during the chase. RPD says the charges against the suspects haven’t been determined yet. New York State Police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office helped to deploy the spike strips.

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Leaders also say the two automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.