RPD: Stolen car crashes in Park Avenue neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a stolen car crashed into two parked cars on Tuesday night in the Park Avenue neighborhood.

Police responded around 11:45 p.m. to the crash on Vassar Street near Milburn Street. Officers say they found a Kia believed to be stolen and the two damaged cars but no one was inside any of them.

According to RPD, the occupants of the Kia fled the scene and haven’t been found. RPD isn’t aware of any injuries during the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.