RPD: Stolen car crashes on city’s southwest side after running stop sign

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after they say a stolen car crashed on Wednesday morning on the city’s southwest side.

Officers say the car, stolen from Victor, ran a stop sign on Epworth Street and hit another car that was traveling on Dr. Samuel McCree Way around 1 a.m.

Officers found a 19-year-old at the scene with serious injuries and he was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. RPD is still working to determine how he was involved in the crash and who was driving the stolen car.

The 51-year-old driver of the car that wasn’t stolen had only minor injuries. Both cars had to be towed from the scene.