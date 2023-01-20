RPD: Stolen car recovered after it crashed on Byron Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say they recovered a stolen car after it crashed into a median on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just before 3:30 a.m. RPD says a Hyundai was heading north on Mount Hope Avenue when it crashed after turning on Byron Street.

Officers say the car was stolen from Lake Avenue a couple of hours prior to the accident. The 20-year-old driver and a 17-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

The driver was taken to Strong Hospital for a complaint of pain from a previous injury. Charges are pending.