RPD surrounds house on Conkey Avenue after report of person with gun

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police surrounded a house on Conkey Avenue and Evergreen Street on Tuesday night after getting a report of a person with a gun inside.

RPD arrived around 10 p.m. Officers say they spoke to a victim who told them the suspect, possibly armed, was still in the house.

Officers surrounded the home and attempted to coax the suspect out. The man came out a short time later. No one was hurt and police are still looking into what happened.