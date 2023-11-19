RPD: Suspect punches 72-year-old man, steal his car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a carjacking robbery near St. Paul and Norton streets.

Police say they responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday and spoke with the victim, a 72-year-old man. The man told police he was sitting in his car that was parked along the side of the road when another vehicle backed into his. The man got out of his car, and says he was punched by someone from the other vehicle.

Police say the man fell to the ground and the suspect who punched him got into the 72-year-old’s car, and both vehicles drove off.

The victim was medically treated. Both vehicles have not been found yet.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.