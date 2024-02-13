RPD: Suspect stabbed by victim during burglary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating after a man was brought to the hospital after he was stabbed during a burglary.

Officers responded to a report of a fight with a weapon on Grand Avenue by Stout Street around 7 Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim opened the door to three people he knew who were looking for a place to stay. They say the three forced their way into the home, showing a gun and knife and demanding money.

That’s when officers say the victim stabbed one of the men. The 21-year-old man who was stabbed was brought to RGH and underwent surgery. Police say he’s recovering with serious injuries.

As officers were responding to RGH, they stopped a 2019 Chevy on Portland Avenue which carried the other two suspects, a 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, who were taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are still pending. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.