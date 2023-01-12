RPD: Suspect steals car with children inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two children are back with their family after a harrowing ordeal Thursday afternoon.

Rochester Police say the children, ages 6 and 3, were left in a car while the driver ran into a store near Lake and Phelps avenues.

That’s when the suspect climbed in, and took off, according to police.

The vehicle was found about 10 minutes later in an alley. The children were inside, unharmed.

Police are investigating at a home on Fulton Avenue near Lorimer Street.

They say the investigation is still active and they have no one in custody.