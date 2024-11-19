RPD: Teen fires at stolen Kia, causing it to crash into fence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a teen fired shots at a stolen Kia, causing it to crash into a fence around Ernst Street and Hudson Avenue.

The 17-year-old boy is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and prohibited use of a weapon. RPD says the people inside the Kia abandoned it in a driveway and ran after it crashed.

RPD responded after getting a ShotSpotter alert and took the teen into custody soon after. RPD says they found a loaded ghost gun — an illegal self, assembled firearm – on him. Officers determined that the Kia was stolen from a home on South Clinton Avenue.

The teen was taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center. Police say he was arrested just three weeks ago, accused of firing at someone on Van Auker Street.